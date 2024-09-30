Man United considering Allegri as Ten Hag’s successor

Massimiliano Allegri

Manchester United are reportedly considering former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag after the club’s poor start to the 2024/25 season.

The Red Devils’ recent 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham has intensified the pressure on Ten Hag, who has managed only seven points from their first six Premier League matches. United now trail league leaders Liverpool by eight points, and their European ambitions are in question following a disappointing 1-1 draw against FC Twente in the Europa League.

According to reports from Caughtoffside, Allegri is one of the names being considered at Old Trafford should United decide to part ways with Ten Hag. The 57-year-old Italian tactician, who has been without a club since being dismissed by Juventus in May 2024, boasts a stellar managerial record, including six Serie A titles, three Italian Supercups, and five Coppa Italia trophies.

Although Ten Hag’s position remains secure for the moment, the club is exploring alternatives should results fail to improve in the coming weeks.

United are entering a crucial phase of the season, with upcoming fixtures against Porto in the Europa League, as well as Premier League clashes with Aston Villa and Brentford. These games are expected to determine the Dutch manager’s future.

While no formal discussions have taken place, United are reportedly monitoring Allegri as a potential candidate due to his track record of success and trophy-winning pedigree. His experience could make him a strong contender to revive the club’s fortunes and restore their winning culture at Old Trafford.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

