Ten Hag blames injury crisis for Man United’s disappointing season start

Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag has attributed Manchester United‘s poor run in the 2024/25 season to injury crisis, which has left the Red Devils manager under pressure to save his job. Man United have endured their worst start to a Premier League season since 1989/90, currently languishing in 12th place.

After managing just one win in their last seven matches across all competitions, United secured a 1-1 draw in Thursday’s Europa League encounter against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

Ten Hag had to navigate that match without several key players, and United winger Antony also suffered an injury shortly after coming on as a substitute, leaving the pitch on a stretcher and exiting the stadium on crutches with his left foot in a protective boot.

When questioned about Antony’s condition, Ten Hag admitted he was unaware of the injury’s severity. However, he was quick to highlight the impact of the injury crisis on the team’s performance, noting the absence of Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Mason Mount, and Kobbie Mainoo.

“That holds us back in our levels, and also in our position in the league because when you don’t have the players available, you can’t line up the best team,” Ten Hag said.

The Dutch tactician emphasised the need for more players to be fit and available, calling for a collective effort from players and staff alike. “We know when we have them, we are a really tough team to play. And when we have them, we can be really successful. That is what we have shown over the last couple of months.”

As United prepare to face West Ham on Sunday, Ten Hag faces immense pressure to deliver a positive result. The club will need to overcome their injury woes and find a way to improve their form to climb the Premier League table.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share