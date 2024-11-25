Super Falcons coach Justine Madugu names squad for France friendly

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has named a 20-player squad for Saturday’s international friendly against the Les Bleues of France. The list features key players like Chiamaka Nnadozie, Osinachi Ohale, Ashleigh Plumptre, and Christy Ucheibe.

Also included are Jennifer Echegini, Gift Monday, and Rinsola Babajide. The squad will be bolstered by US-based defender Michelle Alozie and Turkey-based Oluwatosin Demehin. Midfielder Adoo Yina, along with forwards Mercy Omokwo and Ifeoma Onumonu, are also set to feature in the encounter, which will take place at Stade Raymond Kopa in Angers. Kick-off is scheduled for 9:30 pm local time.

The team will see the return of midfield dynamo Toni Payne, who now plays for Everton Ladies, as well as promising young talents Rofiat Imuran and Shukurat Oladipo—both of whom impressed at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia. However, team captain Rasheedat Ajibade, a CAF Awards nominee, will miss the match due to injury.

France, who are using this friendly as part of their preparations for the Nations League in the spring and the 2025 UEFA Euro Women’s Championship in Switzerland, will face a Super Falcons side focused on testing a new squad and building up for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. The Falcons, already grouped with Tunisia, Algeria, and Botswana in Group B for the continental tournament, will value the challenge that the French team will bring.

All invited players are set to fly directly to France, where they will meet up with the coaching crew and backroom staff for this crucial test against a top European side.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share