Super Eagles drop two places in latest FIFA rankings

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have slipped two places, now standing at 30th in the world in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

The decline is due to the Super Eagles’ recent poor outings during the international break, where they played two friendlies against Ghana’s Black Stars and Mali’s Eagles.

Under interim coach Finidi George, the Super Eagles secured a 2-1 victory against Ghana and lost 2-0 to Mali in last month’s international friendlies.

According to the rankings released by the Federation of International Football Association, the Super Eagles maintained their position as the third-best team in Africa ahead of Ivory Coast, the 2023 African Cup of Nations winner, Ghana and Egypt.

The drop in the FIFA ranking reflects the team’s varied performances during the recent international fixtures, marking a departure from their standing in February after the conclusion of the 2023 AFCON.

Top 10 African Teams

Morocco – 13

Senegal – 17

Nigeria – 30

Egypt – 37

Ivory Coast – 38

Tunisia – 41

Algeria – 43

Mali – 44

Cameroon – 51

South Africa – 59