Social media abuzz as UFC Champion Adesanya dons Enyimba jersey

Social media exploded with excitement as UFC sensation Israel Adesanya revealed himself in the iconic jersey of Enyimba FC.

Adesanya, a Nigerian-born New Zealander and a proud ambassador for sponsor Stake.com took to social platforms to showcase himself adorned in the colours of the People’s Elephant.

Renowned for his prowess in the octagon, Adesanya exhibited his stylish flair by donning our sleek third kit, prompting a viral frenzy among fans of both football and mixed martial arts, who hailed the UFC star’s endorsement of our shirt.

This isn’t Adesanya’s first display of affection for Enyimba FC; last August, he was featured in a video heralding Stake.com as the club’s official partner.

Enyimba, reigning NPFL champions, seized the moment, echoing Adesanya’s tweet with the statement, “Champions always look good in our strip Soar on @stylebender #ChampionsUnited,” underlining the club’s growing appeal under the stewardship of chairperson Papillo Kanu Nwankwo, who has been instrumental in attracting sponsors both locally and internationally.

Fans rejoiced at seeing Adesanya, a global sports icon, sport our jersey, flooding social media with expressions of enthusiasm.

Sports enthusiast Odogwu tweeted, “Former UFC Champion, Israel Adesanya seen rocking Enyimba FC of Aba’s 3rd kit and it’s a beauty!!!! I need to get this jersey for myself and special kudos goes to Enyimba FC Chairman, legendary Papillo, Kanu Nwankwo.”

Renowned journalist Adepoju Tobi Samuel (@OgaNlaMedia) applauded Adesanya for elevating the Enyimba jersey’s global appeal, while also advocating for greater efforts to enhance the NPFL’s stature. “We can all play our part and make the NPFL a big brand and product… Making the NPFL better needs serious work and years of consistency and implementation of new policies. Thank you @stylebender for adding brand value to @EnyimbaFC and NPFL.”