Sir Ratcliffe interested in Zidane for Manchester United role

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Manchester United‘s new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, wants to hire French tactician Zinedine Zidane to replace Erik ten Hag.

Uncertainty surrounds Erik ten Hag’s future as Manchester United manager after the Red Devils home defeat to Fulham on Saturday.

Ratcliffe has analysed potential replacements for the Dutchman and former Real Madrid manager Zidane has been identified as the right man to succeed Ten Hag.

INEOS is reportedly hoping to land Zinedine Zidane as United’s next boss.

Foot Mercato says Sir Ratcliffe’s camp hopes to hire the former Real Madrid icon, who won three successive Champions League trophies as manager of Los Blancos between 2016 and 2018.

Jean-Claude Blanc, part of Ratcliffe’s inner circle at United, is a great admirer of Zidane having tried to recruit him while chief at Paris Saint-Germain.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe will do everything to put Manchester United back at the top of English and European football. To achieve this, the boss of INEOS wants to put Zinedine Zidane at the head of his team instead of Erik Ten Hag,” as quoted on Foot Mercato.

“According to our information, INEOS simply dreams of giving the reins of Manchester United to Zinedine Zidane.

“If the name of the 51-year-old French technician, winner of three consecutive Champions Leagues with Real Madrid, has already been mentioned in the past at Old Trafford, the situation is different today. Indeed, Jean-Claude Blanc, the shadow man at INEOS, is a great admirer of Zidane and had already tried to recruit him when he was at PSG.”

The 51-year-old Frenchman who had a successful spell at Real Madrid has indicated he would like to return to a coaching role amid speculations linking him to Premiership clubs.

Given his track record of success in the game and his strength as a manager, Zidane would be more than capable of leading the current United squad forward.

The main concern is whether the Frenchman wishes to move to Manchester United since it’s believed that the former World Cup winner is holding out for an offer to coach the France national team.