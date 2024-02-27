Agbonlahor urges Sir Ratcliffe to sack Ten Hag

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Manchester United’s new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to sack Erik ten Hag following United’s home defeat to Fulham.

The Red Devils suffered their first home defeat to Fulham since 2003 on Saturday, as goals from two Nigeria internationals Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi mounted more pressure on the Dutch tactician again.

Aston Villa’s 4-2 win over Nottingham Forest moved Unai Emery’s side eight points ahead of Manchester United in the battle for a top-four place.

Ten Hag and his team are in danger of missing out on Champions League football next season. Despite a shambolic performance without Rasmus Hojlund, Ten Hag believes his side still should have taken all three points.

“We fought ourselves back into the game and we got a draw, and at that point, I think we deserved to win the game,” he said.

“Then in one loose moment, we lose the game. Of course, we are very disappointed about this, but we also have to move on, and we will do it.”

Iwobi scored a 97th-minute winner, but his analysis did raise an eyebrow after a below-par performance. United were rarely in the game and Harry Maguire’s late equaliser almost denied Fulham what would have been a well-deserved win.

Agbonlahor was shocked by Ten Hag’s post-match interview and claimed that the Red Devils manager should be sacked by Ratcliffe imminently.

“Have you ever heard someone more delusional? When a manager is delusional like Ten Hag is sounding now, it is time to move him on,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT

“Come out and be honest, your team were dreadful. Every player through the whole 90 minutes. Eighth home defeat this season.

“United have been getting away with bad performances and still somehow winning games, but today they got exactly what they deserved. Manchester United today were a disgrace to that football club.”

There have been concerns over Ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford following Ratcliffe’s arrival, who now oversees the club’s sporting affairs.

Sweeping changeeing made behind the scenes as right-hand man Sir David Brailsford has already been joined by new CEO Omar Berrada and they have targeted Newcastle’s sporting director Dan Ashworth.