Showmax serves up Premier League, FA Cup feast for football fans

This weekend, football fans can experience all the thrilling FA Cup quarter-final action on Showmax Premier League, including the highly anticipated clash between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

On Saturday, Coventry City will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux in what promises to be an intense encounter. Later that evening, reigning Premier League champions Manchester City will go head-to-head with Newcastle United in an all-Premier League showdown.

Sunday will witness Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea battling it out with high-flying championship team Leicester City, followed by the iconic Manchester United versus Liverpool derby at Old Trafford.

Liverpool has a rich history of facing Manchester United in the FA Cup, although their last encounter was in 2021. The memorable match at Old Trafford saw United emerge victorious with a 3-2 win, thanks to a sublime 78th-minute free kick from Portuguese maestro Bruno Fernandes.

This remains Liverpool’s only FA Cup meeting with Manchester United during Jürgen Klopp’s tenure. Their last triumph over their rivals in the competition dates back to January 2012, when goals from Daniel Agger and Dirk Kuyt secured a 2-1 victory at Anfield.

The two rivals will meet again in the Premier League in three weeks, with Liverpool vying to keep pace with title contenders Arsenal and Manchester City, while Manchester United aims to secure a top-four spot.

In addition to live Premier League coverage, Showmax will broadcast other exciting matches this weekend, including Burnley vs Brentford, Luton vs Nottingham Forest, Fulham vs Spurs, and West Ham vs Aston Villa.

In addition to showcasing live Premier League matches, Showmax Premier League offers viewers the opportunity to enjoy all the excitement of the FA Cup at no extra cost.