Serie A: Udinese vs Roma abandoned after Evan Ndicka collapses

The Serie A match between Udinese and Roma on Sunday was suspended after Roma defender Evan Ndicka collapses with chest pains on the pitch.

Ndicka, 24, collapsed off the ball in the 72nd minute and was taken off on a stretcher.

The Ivory Coast player appeared to be conscious as he left the pitch, with the score 1-1 at the Stadio Friuli.

A statement from Roma confirmed that Ndicka is conscious and that he has been taken to hospital after collapsing on the pitch against Udinese on Sunday, which led to the Serie A match being officially suspended.

“Following the on-field medical emergency involving Evan Ndicka, the match between Udinese and Roma has been suspended.

“The player is conscious and has been taken to hospital for further checks.

“Forza Evan, we are all with you,” A statement from the club read on Sunday evening.

Ndicka had collapsed on the pitch shortly after the 70th minute and had clutched his chest in the moments leading up to the referee’s intervention.

He was immediately seen by medical staff on the field and was then rushed off on a stretcher. He was able to give a thumbs-up to the crowd on his way off.

Referee Luca Pairetto had made it clear that he would respect the wishes of the players and coaching staff as to the continuation of play. Roma’s Daniele De Rossi was seen in discussion with his players and staff before the game was officially suspended.

It remains to be seen when the remaining 18 minutes (plus stoppages) of Udinese-Roma will be played out.