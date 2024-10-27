Senegal rule Africa Beach Soccer again

..Overpowers Mauritania to retain title

…As Morocco enjoys podium finish

Senegal has been crown winner of the 2024 CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations in Hurghada, Egypt for the second time in a role.

The West African side overpowered Mauritania 6-1 in the final on Saturday to retain the title.

The Teranga Lions showcased their superior skill and experience, adding yet another accolade to their record in the sport.

The match, filled with intensity and action, saw Senegal’s technical prowess and experience shine through.

Despite Mauritania’s spirited fight, they were ultimately overwhelmed by the attacking power of the reigning champions.

Senegal’s robust defence and clinical finishing quickly created a gap in the scoreline, solidifying their continental supremacy.

This victory not only secures Senegal’s place as Africa’s top beach soccer team but also grants the West Africans another ticket to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

With this win, Senegal heads to the world stage brimming with confidence and a competitive spirit that has once again propelled them to the pinnacle of African beach soccer.a

Morocco also enjoyed a podium finish beating host nation Egypt 4-3 to claim the bronze medal in the North African derby.

Despite starting off slow as compared to the hosts who dominated the most of the proceedings, it was the Moroccans who eventually edged the tournament hosts to secure a podium finish.

The narrow win, concludes the tournament for both the hosts and bronze-medallists who despite finished outside of the top two that guarantee a FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup finish.

