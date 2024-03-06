Scottish club Motherwell sign Nigerian striker Ebiye 

Scottish football side Motherwell FC have announced the signing of Nigerian striker Moses Ebiye on a free transfer until summer 2025.

The 26-year-old free agent had been playing in Norway with Aalesund until January and joined the Steelmen having scored 19 goals in Norway’s top flight.

The former Akwa United star last played for Norwegian side Aalesund, before departing the club in January.

Speaking on his move to Scotland, Ebiye expressed delight in joining Motherwell, a top-tier football club.

“I am very happy to have joined the club,” Ebiye said.

“It has been good at training and getting to know the team. I hope I can make an impact in my time here.”

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell was happy to have the Nigerian while acknowledging his goal-scoring prowess.

“This has been a long and arduous process,” Kettlewell said.

“A lot of people behind the scenes at the club have had to work very hard but we’re very excited to see what Moses can do in his time at the club.

“His goal-scoring record in Norway is very impressive and we feel that is something that will benefit us as we go into the remainder of the season.”

Ebiye started his professional career with Nigerian Premier Football League side Akwa United before he moved to Lillestrøm in Norway. He scored three goals in his time there before moving to HamKam.

He scored four goals and assisted on five occasions in 20 appearances before moving to Tromsø in 2021. He scored a further 12 goals and assisted nine times in 43 games and then joined Aalesund in 2022.