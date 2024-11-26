Sagna: Pogba could return to Man United under Amorim

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna believes Paul Pogba could return to Manchester United under new manager Ruben Amorim. Pogba, currently serving an 18-month ban for a doping violation, will be eligible to play again in March 2025.

Initially, the French World Cup winner was handed a four-year suspension after testing positive for an illegal substance, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reduced the ban to 18 months, citing that Pogba unknowingly consumed the substance. The 31-year-old midfielder is set to resume training in January 2025 and will be eligible to return to competition in March.

Pogba rejoined Manchester United in 2016 for a then-record £90 million and spent six seasons at Old Trafford, playing a key role in the club’s two trophy triumphs during that period. Despite a turbulent time at United, Sagna, a former France international and Arsenal star, is convinced Pogba would welcome a second chance, especially under Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim. According to Sagna, Pogba still maintains a strong connection to the club.

“It’s a different situation at Manchester United now compared to when Paul was last there,” Sagna told Mega Dice.

“United have a young coach, someone who has played the game and understands its challenges. I think Amorim would be willing to give a player like Paul another opportunity. Having been a player himself, Amorim might be open to seeing Pogba return, especially since Paul loves United.”

Sagna continued, “I’ve spoken with Paul many times, and he still has a deep affection for United. The main problem during his previous stint was the challenging environment, but he wasn’t the only player to face difficulties at the time.”

Pogba’s return to Old Trafford could offer him a chance at redemption under Amorim, who is known for his tactical prowess and player management skills. Sagna believes that a fresh start could benefit both Pogba and Manchester United.

However, it is uncertain if Manchester United will be interested in re-signing Pogba, given their recent transfer moves and the potential financial implications of a high-profile return. The decision will likely depend on how Amorim views Pogba’s fit within his tactical setup and the club’s future ambitions.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

