Rodrygo disappointed over Ballon d’Or snub

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has expressed disappointment at being left out of the 30-man shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d’Or. The 23-year-old Brazilian scored 17 goals and provided nine assists in 51 appearances for the Spanish club last season but was not included among the nominees for the prestigious award, unlike his Real Madrid teammates Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr.

“I was upset; I think I deserved it,” Rodrygo told ESPN. “I don’t want to belittle the players who are there; I think they deserved it also. But I believe I had a place in the 30.”

The nominees for the Ballon d’Or are selected by France Football’s editorial team, in collaboration with the award’s ambassador, former Chelsea and Ivory Coast forward Didier Drogba, and selected members of the media. The winner will be announced at a ceremony in Paris on October 28.

Rodrygo was a key part of the Real Madrid squad that secured both the La Liga and Champions League titles last season. Alongside Bellingham and Vinicius Jr., Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal, Federico Valverde, Antonio Rudiger, and the recently retired Toni Kroos also made the shortlist. French striker Kylian Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, was among the nominees as well.

Rodrygo speculated that his exclusion could be due to his versatility, which often sees him playing multiple positions for both club and country. “Often, I’m just filling spaces,” he explained. “Is someone missing there? Put Rodrygo in. Is someone missing on the right? Rodrygo. Is someone missing as number nine? Rodrygo. That’s it.”

He acknowledged that this adaptability might have worked against him. “It may get in my way a little, but I’m a team player,” he added, showing his commitment to his role in the squad despite the setback.

