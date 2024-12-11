Rights groups condemn FIFA's decision to award 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia

Amnesty International and other human rights organisations have strongly condemned FIFA‘s decision to award the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia.

The groups expressed deep concern over the potential human rights abuses and labour exploitation that could occur during the tournament’s preparations and execution. They argue that FIFA’s decision to award the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia, despite its well-documented human rights record, is a “moment of great danger.”

Saudi Arabia, the sole candidate for the tournament, was officially confirmed as the host during a virtual FIFA Congress. This decision brings the World Cup back to the Gulf region just 12 years after Qatar hosted the 2022 edition.

In a joint statement, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the Gulf Centre for Human Rights, and the Football Supporters Europe group criticised FIFA for ignoring human rights risks associated with Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the tournament.

“Despite the well-known and severe risks to residents, migrant workers, and visiting fans alike, FIFA has today decided both to ignore our warnings and discard its own human rights policies,” the groups said.

The rights organizations highlighted severe issues in Saudi Arabia, including mass executions, allegations of torture, restrictions on women under the male guardianship system, and the suppression of free expression. Critics argue that FIFA’s evaluation of Saudi Arabia’s bid as “medium risk” downplays the severity of these problems.

“FIFA can never claim that it did not know the severity of the risks of hosting its flagship event in a country with such weak human rights protections,” the statement read.

Amnesty’s Head of Labour Rights and Sport, Steve Cockburn, emphasized the dangers posed to migrant workers, stating: “Based on clear evidence to date, FIFA knows workers will be exploited and even die without fundamental reforms in Saudi Arabia, and yet has chosen to press ahead regardless.”

Allegations of sportswashing

Saudi Arabia’s hosting of high-profile events like Formula One, heavyweight boxing, and the WTA Finals has been frequently criticised as “sportswashing”—using sports to deflect attention from its rights record.

“Without urgent action and comprehensive reforms, the 2034 World Cup will be tarnished by repression, discrimination, and exploitation on a massive scale,” the statement warned.

Call for action

The organisations pledged to mobilize over the next decade to hold FIFA accountable and ensure that human rights violations tied to the World Cup are not ignored.

“FIFA must urgently change course and ensure that the World Cup is accompanied by wide-ranging reforms in Saudi Arabia or risk a decade of exploitation, discrimination, and repression connected to its flagship tournament,” said Cockburn.

The decision is seen as yet another example of FIFA prioritising financial and political gains over its stated human rights commitments. Critics say that by awarding the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia without ensuring robust safeguards, FIFA risks perpetuating systemic abuses and undermining its credibility on global human rights issues.

