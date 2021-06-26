RevolutionPlus signs strategic partnership with NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and estate giants Revolution Plus Property Limited on Friday in Lagos put pen to paper in an agreement that both parties believe will engender the rapid development of Nigeria Football to desired new heights.

President of the NFF and FIFA Council Member, Amaju Melvin Pinnick showered encomiums on the avant garde estate firm, saying that it is a top- flight company with admirable local content and a vision for growth, vitality, dynamism and giving joy to Nigerians, which dovetail with that of the NFF.

“We are indeed proud to come into partnership with Revolution Plus. Check out all our partners and sponsors – they are all at the top of their various games and endeavours. We do our thorough intel on prospective partners before we draft an agreement. Revolution Plus is a market leader that has surpassed the imagination of many. It is a small company that is making a big difference in its own space.

“The company will have access to all the National Teams like other partners and sponsors of the NFF. We will build and nurture this relationship and together, we will collaborate and synergise to lift Nigeria Football to a higher pedestal.”

On his part, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Revolution Plus, Bamidele Onalaja, was ecstatic as he revealed a huge passion for the game of football and a lifetime craving to be associated with the football governing body and the National Teams.

“I played football on the streets and in my primary and secondary schools, and I love the game so much. Forgive my language; Nigerians are crazy about football. Today is a dream come true for me. Revolution Plus is delighted to be a partner of the NFF. When the opportunity came to partner the NFF, we did not hesitate. My dream is to see Nigeria Football become a global brand and to one day, see the Super Eagles win the World Cup. I am happy the Super Eagles are presently doing well with a good number of new, young players and I know they will do even better in the years to come.

“I have known Amaju Pinnick for some time and I admire his personality. He is a goal-getter, a hard-nosed businessman with a unique style, which befits football administration and management. He is a big asset to Nigeria.”

Friday’s agreement immediately made Revolution Plus Property Ltd the Official Real Estate Partner of the NFF.