Real Madrid urged to sign Saliba as long-term defensive solution

William Saliba

Real Madrid have been urged to make a significant investment in Arsenal’s William Saliba as their next long-term central defender. The Spanish champions are actively exploring options to strengthen their defense in the upcoming January transfer window, following season-ending injuries to Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal.

One potential target is Aymeric Laporte, the former Manchester City center-back, currently playing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. Laporte has expressed a desire to return to Europe, and he has been linked with a move to Madrid. However, Rafael Alkorta, former sporting director of Athletic Bilbao, has advised the club to hold off until next summer and focus on a move for Saliba, who has established himself as one of the Premier League’s top defenders at Arsenal.

“I wouldn’t sign in January, I would wait and consider Aymeric Laporte as an option,” Alkorta told Cadena SER. “Maybe you have to spend €80 million (£66.5m) on a guy like Saliba who will give you 10 more years of service. Real Madrid rarely make mistakes in that regard.”

When asked about Madrid’s potential interest, Laporte remained neutral, stating, “I’m not very aware of it. I’ve only read the same thing as you, so there’s no problem. Obviously, teams like Real Madrid are not looked down upon.”

In addition to defensive targets, Madrid has identified Trent Alexander-Arnold as a priority signing for next summer. The Liverpool right-back will be a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the season. While Madrid is expected to make an attempt to sign him in January, Alexander-Arnold reportedly prefers to remain at Anfield until the end of the campaign.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

