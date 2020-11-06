Real Madrid to sign Haaland in 2022

Reports in Spain says LaLiga Champions, Real Madrid, are confident of landing Norwegian striker, Erling Haaland, who has a verbal agreement to leave Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

Still only 20 years old, the man mountain of a striker has scored a ridiculous 26 goals in 28 games since signing for Dortmund in December.

Real Madrid have been monitoring the fortunes of the Norwegian striker for some time now and are convinced that he is the attacking player they need to reinforce the side. Real Madrid have a star studded wish-list currently in place, hoping to secure the services of both Kylian Mbappé and Rennes’ Camavinga next summer with Haaland a 2022 target.

Despite competition from other major European club’s also interested in the Norwegian forward, Real Madrid and AS have established that the rumoured 75 million release clause does not, in fact, exist. What does exist is a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ between the player, representative Mino Raiola and Borussia Dortmund which will let the player leave in 2022 if he wishes with no fixed price currently attached to this possible departure with a fee having to be agreed at the time.

Real Madrid are also optimistic that the solid professional ties between BVB CEO Hans Joaquim Watzke and Florentino Pérez will be another factor in facilitating an exit from Dortmund in 2022 with recent loan moves for the likes of Achraf and more recently Reinier cementing a solid working relationship between the German and Spanish outfits.

Real Madrid last big signing was Eden Hazard in 2019 and the report adds that Real Madrid are keen to secure the services of long-term target Kylian Mbappe next summer.

The World Cup winner has long been linked with Real Madrid and has apparently told PSG he wishes to leave the French capital at the end of the season. His compatriot Eduardo Camavinga, the 17-year-old Rennes and France sensation, is also a top target.