Real Madrid look to Zidane to revive Mbappe’s form

Real Madrid have turned to club legend Zinedine Zidane to help Kylian Mbappe regain his form, according to a report from Sport. Zidane, who enjoys a close relationship with Mbappe and was the first to recommend him to the club, is expected to mentor the French forward and provide guidance during this challenging period.

Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, has struggled to find his rhythm, scoring only two goals since September. His form dipped further when he missed a crucial penalty in Real Madrid’s Champions League defeat to Liverpool, raising concerns among fans and pundits.

Despite the dip in performance, Real Madrid remain optimistic. The club has emphasised patience, with internal messages suggesting that Mbappe’s slump is temporary. “Sooner or later, he’ll come good,” has been the consistent message conveyed through local media.

Some analysts have attributed Mbappe’s struggles to his positioning, initially played centrally rather than on the left where he thrives. However, even after returning to his preferred left-wing role in recent games, the 25-year-old has yet to rediscover his best form.

With Zidane’s intervention, Real Madrid hope that the World Cup winner’s mentorship will help Mbappe regain his top form.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share