Real Betis secures €125m Goldman Sachs financing deal to restructure debt

Real Betis secures €125m Goldman Sachs financing deal

LaLiga club Real Betis has secured a €125 million financing deal, brokered by Goldman Sachs, aimed at providing financial stability and flexibility for the club’s future operations. The arrangement includes an option to extend the financing for up to 10 years and allows for potential expansion.

One of the key objectives of the deal is to fund the construction of the new Benito Villamarín Stadium, which is expected to significantly boost the club’s revenue, making the project self-sustaining. The stadium is a vital component of Betis’ 2022-2026 Strategic Plan, which focuses on optimizing costs and exploring new income streams.

Federico Martínez Feria, Real Betis’ corporate general manager, emphasized the stadium’s importance in generating new revenue without impacting the club’s finances. “The stadium will be independently financed through the additional revenue it generates, ensuring it doesn’t affect the club’s debt restructuring,” he said.

Real Betis recently opened the Rafael Gordillo Sports City, a state-of-the-art facility with 11 training fields and an office complex. The next major project is the €60 million renovation of the Benito Villamarín Stadium, expected to increase annual revenue from €30 million to €50 million while retaining its 60,379-seat capacity.

Real Betis finished seventh in LaLiga last season, securing a spot in the UEFA Conference League, and currently sits 11th after six matches this season.

