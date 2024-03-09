Rashford, Fernandes on target as Manchester United down Everton 2-0

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes were on the scoresheet as Manchester United bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Penalties from Fernandes and Rashford were enough to earn three points for the hosts and extend Everton’s winless run in the Premier League to 11 matches.

Victory takes Man United eight points within fourth-placed Aston Villa and three of Tottenham in fifth position in the Premier League table.

Back-to-back defeats to Fulham and Manchester City had dented a charge from Erik ten Hag’s men towards the top four.

But with Villa and Tottenham facing off on Sunday, the Red Devils made the most of Everton’s mistakes to close on their rivals for a return to the Champions League.

Alejandro Garnacho scored a goal-of-the-season contender when the sides last met in November with a stunning overhead kick.

The Argentine was again the difference between the sides as it was his quick feet that twice provoked spot-kicks.

Everton wasted several scoring chances and became the fifth club in six Premier League games to have at least 20 shots against Erik ten Hag’s side who could not score a goal.

The Toffees are now five points above the relegation zone, having played two more games than 18th-placed Luton.

They nearly conceded a third penalty in stoppage time when Rashford was wiped out by Jarrad Branthwaite, but the offside flag came to Everton’s rescue.

James Tarkowski was the first Everton defender lured into a mistimed challenge on 10 minutes and Fernandes rolled home his eighth goal of the season.

Scoring goals has been Everton’s shortfall all season and it was a familiar tale for the Toffees.

A combination of Amadou Onana and Ben Godfrey should have opened the scoring just three minutes in.

Just like he did at Goodison Park earlier in the season, Portuguese midfielder Fernandes passed over penalty duties to Rashford.

Jordan Pickford was unable to deny his England international teammate as Rashford fired home his fifth goal in nine Premier League games.

Garnacho was also wasteful with a series of chances to add a goal to his involvement in the two penalties.