Rangers condemn UEFA charge over 'Defend Europe' banner

Rangers have strongly condemned UEFA’s decision to charge the club after fans displayed a controversial banner during their Europa League clash against Fenerbahce.

Banners reading “Keep woke foreign ideologies out – defend Europe” were held up by fans as Rangers secured their place in the quarter-finals via a penalty shootout against Fenerbahce.

In addition to the offensive banner charge, Rangers were also cited for the throwing of objects and blocking of passageways during the match.

Reacting to the charges, the club released a strongly worded statement condemning those responsible:

“For the club to be charged with such a matter in 2025 is shameful, and the disdain for those responsible will be shared by the overwhelming majority of our supporters.”

Rangers also warned that those identified would face consequences, emphasizing their commitment to inclusivity.

“For the avoidance of doubt, if you do not believe in 2025 that absolutely everyone is welcome to follow Rangers whether at Ibrox or away, then Rangers is not the club for you, and you should disassociate yourself with the club immediately.”

The club also criticised “two individuals” who used pyrotechnics following Rangers’ league win over Celtic, warning that such actions could impact future ticket allocations for supporters.

Despite the controversy, Rangers will continue their Europa League campaign next month, facing Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals.

