Mourinho praises Dessers' 'World-Class' display against Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has hailed Nigerian and Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers following his outstanding performance in their UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday night.

Dessers stole the spotlight in Turkey as his brilliant performance helped his side secure a crucial 3-1 victory over Fenerbahce in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 clash on Thursday night.

The Nigerian forward delivered a stellar display that left opposition manager Jose Mourinho in awe.

Dessers’ dominant display

The 30-year-old Nigerian striker wasted no time in making his mark at the Ülker Stadyumu Fenerbahçe, opening the scoring in the 7th minute. His early goal set the tone for Rangers’ emphatic performance. Fueling the intensity, Dessers taunted the home fans by cupping his ears—a gesture that only added to the drama of the night.

Beyond his goal, Dessers played a pivotal role in Rangers’ attacking efforts. He provided a crucial assist for his side’s second goal and was instrumental in their third, capping off an all-round impressive display. He was eventually substituted in the 88th minute after a tireless performance.

Mourinho’s praise for Dessers

Mourinho was impressed by Dessers’ performance, admitting that the Super Eagles striker played at an elite level on the night.

“Dessers looked like the best player in the world today,” the Portuguese tactician admitted after the game. “But he’s not normally like that.”

While Mourinho’s words carried a hint of sarcasm, they underscored just how much of a threat Dessers posed to his team throughout the encounter.

Rangers in command, but not done yet

With a two-goal cushion heading into the return leg at Ibrox next Thursday, Rangers will be confident in their ability to progress to the quarter-finals. However, Mourinho’s Fenerbahce side will be desperate to mount a comeback, making for a highly anticipated second leg.

Dessers’ goal in Turkey was his fourth in European competition this season, and his assist tally also rose to four. He has now scored 22 goals across all competitions this term, equalling his total from the previous campaign.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

