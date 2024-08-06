Champions League Qualifier: Dessers’ late strike rescues Rangers in Kyiv

Rangers salvaged a crucial 1-1 draw against Dynamo Kyiv in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier thanks to a dramatic late equaliser from Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers.

Amid increasing negative noise surrounding the start of the Ibrox club’s season, Philippe Clement’s side fell behind to Andriy Yarmolenko’s first-half opener. However, Dessers‘ close-range finish with the final kick of the match rescued what could be a priceless result in Poland.

The Scottish side faced an uphill battle after falling behind to Yarmolenko's first-half goal. Rangers will now host the second leg at Hampden Park next Tuesday, with a place in the Champions League play-off round up for grabs.

Rangers will now host the second leg at Hampden Park next Tuesday, with a place in the Champions League play-off round up for grabs.