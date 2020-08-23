PSG v Bayern Munich: Who wins the Champions League final?

The 2020 UEFA Champions League final will kick off on Sunday, with a pair of giants battling for all the glory in the world’s preeminent club competition.

Two of the world’s most dominant and talented teams, Bayern Munich against PSG, will meet in the conclusion of the 2020 UEFA Champions League on Sunday at the Estadio da Luz stadium in Lisbon.

Football fans are in for what promises to be an epic showdown between French and German continental heavyweights, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, this Sunday, 23 August from 7pm.

Bayern is going for their sixth Champions League crown, while PSG is in the final for the first time and looking to validate the investments they have made to bring together a star-studded team led by Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Paris Saint-Germain earned their place in the showpiece final with a comfortable 3-0 win over RB Leipzig, with Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat scoring the goals for the Parisians, who will contest their first-ever UEFA Champions League final and seek to complete a quadruple of trophies in the 2019-20 season (having also claimed Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue).

Bayern Munich have been the most impressive team in these latter stages of the UEFA Champions League and confirmed their place in the final with a 3-0 triumph over Olympique Lyon on Wednesday evening, with Serge Gnabry (two) and Robert Lewandowski netting the goals.

Sunday’s final could see Bayern break Barcelona’s scoring record in the Champions League having played seven less matches – what pundits are calling, the deadliest scoring pairing in the UCL of Robert Lewandowski & Serge Gnabry.

Star players to watch

Neymar

For PSG, it has to be Neymar. While some may point to his failure to score in the last two rounds, the truth is that he’s been fantastic. He’s getting assists, looking like a threat and winning dangerous set pieces. He’s bound to score soon, and it could be Sunday.

Robert Lewandowski

For Bayern, it’s Lewandowski with his unbelievable scoring record. He’s been arguably the best player in the entire world this season and seems to score even on off days (like Wednesday’s semifinal). He’s in the best form of his life and should give PSG’s defense some huge fits.