Promising Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo dumps England for Nigeria

Arthur Okonkwo, a 22-year-old- Arsenal goalkeeper of Nigerian descent, has been given the green light to play for Nigeria after FIFA approved his nationality switch to play for his ancestry land after playing for England at youth level.

Born on September 9, 2001, in London, England. Okonkwo is of Nigerian descent. He joined the Arsenal youth academy at a young age and progressed through the ranks of the club’s youth system.

This means that Okonkwo, an Arsenal youth star who is currently on loan at Wrexham in the Wales league is now eligible to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Okonkwo made his senior debut for Arsenal’s first team in May 2021, during a Premier League match against Crystal Palace. Although he has primarily featured for Arsenal’s youth teams and has served as a backup goalkeeper for the first team.

Okonkwo is considered a promising talent said former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech and Ex-Man United goalie David De Gea influenced his goalkeeping style.

“I tried playing outfield but it wasn’t for me. I enjoyed the thrill of making saves – the more spectacular the better”.

He has made 26 appearances in all competitions for Wrexham and has 11 clean sheets.

Okonkwo, whose younger brother Brian is also a goalkeeper at the Arsenal Academy, entered the Gunners youth system at the age of eight and progressed rapidly ahead of his age groups, making his debut for the U18 at the age of 15 and appearing for the U23 at 17-year-old.

Okonkwo represented England at U16, U17 and U18 respectively.