Polo: Ibadan Farm are crowned champions of Coronation Silver Cup

In a display of sportsmanship and skill, IBADAN FARM TO YOU emerged winners of the Coronation Silver Cup Polo Tournament on Sunday at the prestigious Lagos Polo Club in Ikoyi.

Led by their captain, Koye Ige, the team delivered an outstanding performance on the polo field, showcasing their dedication and determination throughout the tournament.

Wole Onasanya, Managing Director/CEO of Coronation Group Limited, along with other Coronation executives, joined esteemed dignitaries to present the Coronation Silver Cup to the victorious IBADAN FARM TO YOU team.

Expressing his gratitude and appreciation, Koye Ige, a member of the IBADAN FARM TO YOU team, remarked, “I am immensely proud of my teammates for their hard work and dedication, which led to our victory in the Coronation Silver Cup. We are grateful to Coronation Group Limited for their support and for hosting such a prestigious tournament that celebrates the spirit of polo and sportsmanship.”

The final match was marked by the presence of distinguished guests, thrilling gameplay, and a celebration of sporting excellence.

Special guests in attendance included President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Industry, Trade and Investment, John Uwajumogu, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman/Founder at BUA Cement Plc. among others. Their presence added to the excitement of the event and underscored the significance of the Coronation Silver Cup in the Nigerian sporting landscape.

In his statement, Wole Onasanya, MD/CEO of Coronation Group Limited, shared his excitement about the success of the tournament.

“The Coronation Silver Cup final was a remarkable showcase of talent and passion for the sport. We are proud to have hosted this prestigious event and congratulate IBADAN FARM TO YOU on their well-deserved victory.”

The tournament manager also expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of the tournament.

“The Coronation Silver Cup final exceeded our expectations, thanks to the exceptional teams, supportive sponsors, and enthusiastic spectators. We look forward to continuing to promote polo and sportsmanship in Nigeria.”

The Coronation Silver Cup final was indeed a momentous occasion, highlighting the enduring legacy of Coronation Group Limited in supporting sports development and fostering a sense of community through polo.