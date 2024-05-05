PL title race: Arsenal turns the heat on, thrash Bournemouth 3-0

…As City outclass Wolves 5-1

Arsenal continue their title charge with dominant win over Bournemouth to turn the heat on in their push for a first Premier League title in 20 years.

The Gunners took an early four points lead over City who later thrashed Wolves to reduce the deficit at the top to one point.

With both teams winning their matches on Saturday, it is now a two horse race for the Premier League; although Liverpool have a date with Spurs later today at Anfield.

A Bukayo Saka penalty and second-half strikes from Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice earned the hosts a 3-0 victory that ensures they will top the table after the weekend’s action.

However, Man City got the memo pretty well by responding to Arsenal’s battle call going up 3-0 against Wolves in the first 45 minutes.

Erling Haaland secure a back-to-back hat-trick over Wolves after he did same in the ‪2022-23‬ season.

Haaland is now the first Premier League player to reach five hat-tricks with all coming at the Etihad.

The destiny of the title remains out of Arsenal’s hands as reigning champions Manchester City have a game in hand.

But Mikel Arteta’s side can keep the race to the final match-day by winning their remaining fixtures – with a trip to Manchester United and the visit of Everton on the final day.

Having been well on top, it took until their 16th shot for Arsenal to break the deadlock as Saka converted from 12 yards after Kai Havertz had been fouled.

Trossard’s strike secured the points, even though Bournemouth were denied a late goal that would have set up a grandstand finish as Dominic Solanke was penalised for a shove on David Raya.

Ryan Christie was lucky to escape any sort of punishment for catching Saka with a high challenge as Bournemouth were having to throw bodies in front of shots almost immediately – William Saliba popping up in the visitors box to test Mark Travers as the pressure began to build.

Thomas Partey’s low effort was timid enough for Travers to push behind for a corner while Rice fired wide from 12 yards, with the opening goal yet to arrive despite Arsenal’s dominance.

That changed just before the interval as referee David Coote pointed for a penalty after Travers was adjudged to have brought down Havertz.

A VAR check confirmed the on-pitch call and Saka calmly rolled home the resulting spot-kick home to give the Gunners a deserved half-time lead.

Saka missed a chance to double the advantage soon after the restart but rushed a shot when free in the box and Travers saved once more before then keeping out a Havertz strike.

However, Manchester City came back for the second half with more attacking fire, but it was Wolves that scored first before Haaland made it 4-1 for City.

Rodri finds Julian Alvarez on the left side of goal. The Argentinian proves to be a golden sub as he makes it five for City in the 85th minute.

Alvarez makes space before shooting left-footed towards the far post to beat Sa.

The victory lifted City, chasing an unprecedented fourth successive league crown, back within a point of the Gunners with a game in hand.