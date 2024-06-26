PEBEC shines at Trade Relations Cup

Olusegun Toba and Desmond Mathew, representing the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), emerged victorious at The Trade Relations Cup held at Ikoyi Club 1938. The pair scored 36 and 38 Stableford points respectively, achieving a total of 74 points to win the Trade Foursome competition in this bi-format tournament.

Playing off a handicap of 3, Desmond Mathew recorded a 1-over course par of 71, resulting in a net score of 69 and victory in the singles category.

The golf tournament was ceremoniously teed off by Dr. Olajumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on PEBEC & Investments; Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, Honorable Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade & Investments; and Mr. Zaya Kuyena, Economic and Commercial Counselor of the Canadian Deputy High Commission.

According to the organisers, the event celebrated bilateral and multilateral trade and commercial cooperation among nations, focusing on United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 17.

Sòókò Deji Ajomale-McWord, CEO/MD of Diplomacy Publishing and Events and the organiser of the event thanked the partners and sponsors while explaining the rationale behind the event.

“Trade is an integral part of the reason for diplomacy and interaction among nations of the world. We created The Trade Relations Cup as a platform where nations can mix business with pleasure, striving for cordiality and global harmony.”

In her keynote address, Dr. Oduwole stated, “The Trade Relations Cup serves as a vital platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and forging new partnerships. It is an opportunity for us to showcase Nigeria’s progress and potential while learning from the best practices of other nations. Our involvement in this event underscores our dedication to engaging with the global community, promoting trade, and driving economic prosperity.”

Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem added in her goodwill message: “As its name connotes, The Trade Relations Cup, a recreational and diplomatic engagement initiative, is a laudable program that should be supported by all. It provides a unique opportunity to facilitate investment opportunities and strengthen trade and commercial relations among participants and between nations. I believe this is very innovative, strongly expressive, and highly commendable.”

Guillaume Niarfeix, President of the Franco-Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, explained FNCCI’s reason for partnering with TTRC: “FNCCI is proud to be a partner in this significant event alongside the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and other chambers of commerce. Our participation underscores our unwavering commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and fostering a dynamic environment for trade and investment between France and Nigeria.”