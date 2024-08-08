Paris 2024: Sports minister, Adesina hail D’Tigress historic Olympic run

The minister of sports development, Senator John Owan Enoh, and the President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, have praised the gallant spirit of D’Tigress at the Paris 2024 Olympics, especially their quarter-finals game against the defending champions, the U.S. women’s basketball team.

Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, suffered a gallant 74-88 defeat to the U.S. women’s team on Wednesday night. Despite the loss, D’Tigress made history by becoming the first African basketball team, male or female, to reach the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games.

The sports minister acknowledged Rena Wakama’s D’Tigress spirit in Paris Olympics in a post shared on his X account. He said, “Our athletes are giving their best and making us proud. D’Tigress made the nation proud, and there’s no shame in losing to the world’s number-one-ranked team,” Enoh said.

“They struck a high note and made a statement even in the quarter-final match with a 74-88 score. The first African team ever to get to the quarter-finals, they have moved four ranks up on the power ranking table. We are proud of them. Their games have been spectacular.”

Senator Enoh further hailed Favour Ofili and Uchenna Ogazi for making the finals of the 200m women’s race and men’s 400m race.

“Ese Ukpeseraye was the only African cyclist among the 30 cyclists at the Olympics. Uchenna Ogazi, after 36 years, made the finals of the men’s 400m race, and Favour Ofili had a good run and showed great dexterity. Let’s keep rooting for our athletes.”

Adesina, the former minister of Agriculture also shared his admiration on his X account: “Nigeria’s women’s basketball team played a great quarter-final match at the Olympics against the USA. They made history as the first African team to ever reach the quarter-finals. They earned global respect! They made Nigeria and Africa proud! I am proud of you! Well done! ⁦@DtigressNG”.