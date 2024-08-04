  • Sunday, August 04, 2024
D’Tigress secure historic quarterfinals spot at Paris 2024 Olympics

Anthony Nlebem

August 4, 2024

D’Tigress (1)

Nigeria’s senior female basketball team, D’Tigress, made history on Sunday by defeating Canada 79-70 to reach their first-ever quarterfinals at the Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The victory marks a monumental achievement for Nigerian basketball, as the D’Tigress become the first African basketball team, male or female, to reach the Olympic quarterfinals.

D’Tigress, three-time Women’s Afrobasket Champions, faced a tough challenge against the North Americans, ranked 5th in the world. Determined to overcome their previous loss to France, the Nigerian team knew a win was crucial.

The game started strongly for D’Tigress, who initially took a 10-point lead. However, the Canadians managed to level the score by the end of the first quarter, resulting in an 18-18 tie. At halftime, Nigeria was trailing by only four points, 41-37.

In the third quarter, the African champions rallied and took a 55-46 lead. Despite a late fightback from Canada in the fourth quarter, D’Tigress maintained their composure and secured a 79-70 victory.

Rena Wakama’s side’s journey to the quarterfinals has been a testament to their resilience and determination. With the victory,
D’Tigress now look forward to their quarter-final match, aiming to continue their remarkable journey at the 2024 Olympics.
