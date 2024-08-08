Paris 2024: U.S end D’Tigress historic Olympic run

Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, suffered a 74-88 quarter-final defeat to the U.S. women’s basketball team at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday night.

The defeat ended their remarkable run at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Despite a valiant effort in the final quarter, Coach Rena Wakama’s team were unable to overcome the deficit, having lost the first three quarters.

Rena Wakama’s team made history by becoming the first African nation, male or female, to reach the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games, after beating Canada in their final group game on Sunday.

The West Africans registered a win on their Olympic debut in Athens in 2004 but had to wait 20 years for their second victory. The challenge now is to build on their progress.

“I’m really proud of them putting Nigeria on the map again after 20 years,” Mfon Udoka, a member of the 2004 squad, told BBC Sport Africa. “I’m just hoping in the near future that it doesn’t take another 20 years to see the same success.”

While the journey has come to an end, the D’Tigress have undoubtedly left a lasting impact on Nigerian basketball with their outstanding performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The U.S. will face Australia in the semi-finals on Friday after the Opals saw off Serbia 85-67.

France beat Olympic newcomers Germany 84-71 to set up a semi-final against European champions Belgium, 79-66 winners over previously unbeaten Spain.