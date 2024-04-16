Palmer scores four as Chelsea hit six past Everton

England international Cole Palmer scored four goals as Chelsea thrashed sorry Everton 6-0 at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League fixture on Monday night to reignite their top six finish.

Palmer opened the scoring in the 13th minute by curling a beautiful strike into the bottom corner after nutmegging Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and playing a one-two with teammate Nicolas Jackson.

He doubled the lead five minutes later, heading in a rebound after a Jackson shot had been saved by Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

And the 21-year-old completed his hat-trick midway through the first half in style after he intercepted a poor pass from Pickford before lobbing the England goalkeeper from 40 yards out.

Jackson then inflicted more doom on Everton just before the break by volleying in Marc Cucurella’s cut-back, before Palmer added his fourth from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute.

Chelsea scored a sixth in the 90th minute when substitute Alfie Gilchrist netted his first goal for the club from a tight angle.

However, the night was not without drama for Chelsea as Palmer had to fend off teammates Jackson and Noni Madueke to score his fourth from the penalty spot.

“We cannot behave in this way. I told them this is the last time I accept this type of behaviour,” said Pochettino after his biggest win as Chelsea boss to date.

Despite an eight-game unbeaten Premier League run, Chelsea remain in ninth but are now just three points adrift of sixth-placed Newcastle with a game in hand to come.

And they will head into Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against City confident they can end the holders’ quest for a second consecutive treble.

“The most important thing now is to build a team which is consistent,” added Pochettino.

“We were not consistent enough. We need to learn and learn quickly.”

A demoralising defeat leaves Everton still perilously placed just two points above the relegation zone.

Chelsea stretched their Premier League unbeaten run to eight matches and are three points off seventh-placed Manchester United, who currently sit in the Premier League’s last European spot, having played one game fewer.

As for Everton, they were playing in their first match since receiving a two-point deduction for a second breach of Premier League financial rules. They stayed 16th, two points above the relegation zone.