Palmer makes Premier League history as Chelsea wallop Brighton in 4-2 thriller

Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer became the first player in Premier League history to score four goals in the first half of a single match as Chelsea ended Brighton’s unbeaten start to the season with a 4-2 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Brighton took an early lead after a defensive mix-up involving Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, allowing Georginio Rutter to net his first goal for the Seagulls seven minutes in.

Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo and Levi Colwill were also at fault for failing to clear the ball inside their own box.

However, Chelsea, led by manager Enzo Maresca, quickly responded. Palmer, 22, was the star of the show, starting with a goal from a Nicolas Jackson pull-back. He followed it up by converting a penalty—his 10th consecutive successful spot-kick for Chelsea—after Jadon Sancho was fouled.

Palmer’s stunning first-half display continued as he hit the post, had a goal ruled out for offside, and completed a remarkable hat-trick with a 25-yard free-kick into the top corner. His fourth goal came just minutes later, courtesy of another Sancho assist, cementing his historic performance.

Brighton fought back with two goals, both by errors from former Seagulls keeper Sanchez. Rutter’s header initially put them ahead, and Carlos Baleba capitalized on a poor Sanchez clearance to give the visitors hope.

Despite Brighton’s attacking intent, their high defensive line proved costly, with Palmer and Chelsea’s rapid attack exposing their vulnerability. The visitors’ young manager, Fabian Hurzeler, tasted defeat for the first time, as his team struggled to cope with Chelsea’s relentless pressure.

While the second half was far less eventful, Palmer did miss an opportunity for a fifth goal, firing wide from a promising position. Chelsea’s victory, combined with Palmer’s historic performance, delivered a thrilling spectacle and highlighted the Blues’ offensive prowess.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.