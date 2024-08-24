Brighton stun Manchester United with late winner

Joao Pedro’s dramatic 95th-minute header handed Brighton a thrilling 2-1 win over Manchester United, marking a memorable home debut for Brighton’s new manager, Fabian Hurzeler. The Brazilian striker nodded in Simon Adingra’s cross deep into added time, sending the Amex Stadium into a frenzy and compounding Manchester United’s Premier League misery.

The match was a rollercoaster, with Joshua Zirkzee, Manchester United’s new signing, inadvertently playing a key role in his team’s defeat. Zirkzee, who had scored the winning goal on his debut against Fulham last week, went from hero to zero when he unintentionally blocked Alejandro Garnacho’s goal-bound shot in the 70th minute, resulting in the goal being disallowed for offside after a VAR review.

Manchester United, who had equalised through Amad Diallo after Danny Welbeck’s first-half opener for Brighton, seemed poised to take the lead until Zirkzee’s costly mistake. The error left United frustrated, and Brighton capitalised in the dying moments of the game with Pedro’s decisive header.

The loss piles pressure on Man United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, whose side’s lacklustre performances in the first two league games of the season have raised concerns about the team’s prospects. United now faces a daunting task with Liverpool set to visit Old Trafford next weekend.

Brighton’s victory continued Hurzeler’s perfect start as manager, following a 3-0 win over Everton in his first game in charge. The Seagulls, buoyed by their strong start, look set to challenge for European football once again this season.

Brighton took the lead in the 32nd minute when Harry Maguire failed to intercept a cross, allowing Kaoru Mitoma to set up Welbeck for his 100th career goal. United thought they had equalized immediately when Marcus Rashford bundled the ball into the net, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

After the break, Brighton dominated but couldn’t extend their lead, with James Milner’s effort cleared off the line and Welbeck hitting the bar. United found a lifeline through Diallo’s deflected strike, but Zirkzee’s offside intervention denied them a second goal.

In the end, it was Brighton who found the winner, with Pedro rising above Scott McTominay and Matthijs de Ligt to head the ball past Andre Onana, sealing a memorable victory for the home side.

Anthony Nlebem Digital Content Producer/Sports Analyst