Premier League legal bills exceed £45m as financial probes mount

The Premier League has revealed that it spent more than £45 million on legal fees last season due to various disputes over its financial regulations. This figure was disclosed in documents sent to clubs ahead of a shareholders’ meeting in central London on Thursday.

The Premier League has been involved in several investigations, disciplinary hearings, arbitration processes, and appeals, with cases involving clubs like Manchester City, Everton, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, and Leicester City.

Currently, an independent commission is in its second week of hearings regarding more than 100 charges of alleged financial rule breaches by Manchester City, following a four-year investigation. The reigning champions deny any wrongdoing, and the hearing is expected to last for 10 weeks.

At Thursday’s meeting, clubs may also be briefed on the outcome of Man City’s legal challenge against the league’s Associated Party Transactions (APTs) rules. These regulations, introduced in 2021 and tightened earlier this year, govern commercial deals between clubs and entities linked to their owners. If the arbitration panel rules in City’s favour, resulting in changes to the rules, other clubs will need to be informed, though no formal announcement is expected.

League insiders have suggested that the Premier League will defend the soaring legal costs, which are covered by central funds, citing the importance of enforcing the regulations. Reports indicate that the league had initially budgeted just £8 million for legal expenses, a stark contrast to the actual costs incurred.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.