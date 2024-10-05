Osimhen’s market value dips 25% after loan switch to Galatasaray

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has experienced a 25% drop in market value, now standing at €75 million following his loan transfer from Napoli to Turkish giants Galatasaray. This decline, down from his previous valuation of €100 million, has not deterred interest from top European clubs, with Chelsea remaining closely linked.

According to Transfermarkt’s recent update, the value of the Nigerian international has decreased. Nevertheless, Osimhen insists that he is worth more than the current figure. Despite the drop, interest in Osimhen remains high, with clubs like Chelsea continuing to monitor his situation.

The 25-year-old striker’s move to Galatasaray, which made him the most valuable player in Turkish Süper Lig history, came after his failed transfer to Chelsea and rejection of a move to Saudi Arabia. Napoli had initially set a €130 million price tag, which proved too high for potential suitors, allowing Galatasaray to capitalize on the opportunity.

Gökhan Yagmur, Türkiye Area Manager for Transfermarkt, explained that Osimhen’s market value decrease was influenced by his transfer situation and the status of the Süper Lig. “Osimhen is an exception in Turkish football,” Yagmur said. “Napoli expected €130 million, but when top clubs couldn’t meet those demands, Galatasaray seized the moment.”

Osimhen’s impressive performances at Galatasaray, including two goals and two assists in five matches, have continued to attract attention from across Europe. Despite the valuation drop, Osimhen remains confident, stating, “I am worth more than €100 million. There are few players like me in the world who have achieved this style and success.”

