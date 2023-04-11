Osimhen to fill Lewandowski’s shoes at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich Football Club of Germany is reported to have joined the race to sign Napoli FC and Nigerian lethal striker, Victor Osimhen as an ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski who left the club for Barcelona FC.

According to a tweet on the Eurofoot Twitter handle, “Victor Osimhen would definitely join Bayern Munich this summer: the German club is very interested in him and talks could commence in a few weeks.”

As football action draws to a close, many clubs are strategising to fill up positions in their teams. Clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Arsenal, and Manchester City, among others, have shown their interest in adding the striker to their sides.

And Bayern with a new coach seem set to address the issue of its central striker department which has not lived up to expectations after the departure of Lewandowski.

Napoli has raised the price tag of the Nigerian international to €120 million after a host of interest from several European clubs.

Osimhen has so far scored 25 goals for Napoli in the 2022/2023 season so far.

The Nigerian lanky striker who began his senior career in Germany at VfL Wolfsburg in 2017 has proven beyond doubt that he is a complete player that is worth his onus.

The quest for a new challenge made Robert Lewandowski part ways with Bayern and move to Barcelona.

“I wanted to play in another league than the Bundesliga, I had made that decision for a long time. But I have to emphasise that was the most difficult decision of my life,” he said.

The 33-year Polish striker left Bayern and the Bundesliga after a remarkable 12 years that saw him score 312 league goals in 384 games.

He won the league title 10 times and the Champions League once, and broke Gerd Müller’s Bundesliga scoring record after netting 41 goals in one campaign.

He leaves Bayern with a breathtaking scoring record of 344 goals in 375 games.

According to Paul Erikewe, chief coach of Customs Football Club and the man who discovered Osimhen, “Judging by the boy’s current form there is no club he cannot play for.”

The main challenge for Osimhen according to Erikewe is his ability to adapt to a new club’s philosophy.

“Every coach has a philosophy, and it is the duty of players to adapt and adjust to it that matters. If he can adapt, then, he won’t have many problems playing for any team,” he said.

Tana Aiyejina, sports editor at The Punch Newspaper describes the Edo State-born Nigerian as the most in-form striker in Europe this summer.

“Osimhen is the most in-form striker in Europe right now. He is the goal-toast that all big clubs would want to have in their team,” he said.

Some football fans believe that the move is an ideal one should it materialise.

Napaul on his Twitter handle describe it as a perfect one.

“Damn the perfect Lewandowski replacement,” he tweeted.

Another said it would be a game-changer buy if the deal is completed.

Osimhen started his football career in Nigeria playing for the Ultimate Strikers Academy.

He has won the FIFA U17 World Cup 2015, FIFA U17 Golden Boot 2015, and FIFA U17 Silver Ball 2015. In Africa, he won the CAF Youth Player of the year 2015, and AFCON 3rd Place 2019. In France, he won Prix Marc-Vivien Foé 2020, and Lille Player of the Season 2019.