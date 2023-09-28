Osimhen shines in Napoli’s 4-1 victory over Udinese

Napoli clinched a commanding 4-1 victory against Udinese at the Estadio Diego Maradona Stadium, with Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen playing a pivotal role.

Osimhen netted his fourth goal of the season, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also ended his goal drought with a score in the second half.

Osimhen, Serie A’s top scorer last season, had attracted attention over the weekend when he expressed his displeasure at being substituted by coach Rudy Garcia during a 0-0 draw with Bologna.

Napoli even posted a now-deleted TikTok video poking fun at his missed penalty, which led to his agent threatening legal action.

Following this win, Napoli now sits fifth in the table with 11 points, trailing the two Milan clubs by four points.