Osimhen set to stay at Galatasaray amid transfer speculations

Despite growing interest from Premier League giants and Saudi Pro League clubs, Victor Osimhen has reportedly affirmed his commitment to finishing the season with Galatasaray. The 25-year-old Nigerian striker, on loan from Napoli, has been in scintillating form this season, scoring nine goals with five assists in 12 appearances across all competitions since his September arrival.

Osimhen was a hot topic during the last summer transfer window, with Chelsea, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expressing keen interest in signing the former Lyon striker. However, Napoli’s high asking price saw Al-Ahli opt for Ivan Toney instead.

Despite a break clause in his loan agreement that could facilitate a January exit, transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio insists Osimhen is not considering a mid-season move.

“Osimhen is eager to finish the season at Galatasaray. He feels content there and doesn’t want to entertain offers right now,” Di Marzio told Betting expert.

He also hinted that Galatasaray may explore making the move permanent:

“There’s a possibility of a lower transfer fee than the release clause. Galatasaray is thrilled with Osimhen and could negotiate a mutually beneficial deal with Napoli.”

While PSG remains interested after a failed summer bid, Di Marzio confirmed that Saudi clubs are ready to make a move. However, Osimhen prefers to gauge Premier League interest before deciding. “A Saudi club is willing to pay Napoli for Osimhen, but he wants to see how the Premier League market evolves before making a decision.”

Also, Osimhen’s recent comments further underscore his loyalty to Galatasaray. After scoring twice in their Europa League victory over Tottenham, he dismissed January exit rumours. “I’m genuinely happy here. Galatasaray fans and the club have embraced me like family. I’m committed to staying until the end of the season. What happens next between Galatasaray and Napoli is their discussion. My focus is on achieving our goals—winning the league and making a deep Europa League run.”

Osimhen’s prolific start has made him a fan favourite in Istanbul, and he remains determined to contribute to Galatasaray’s success.

“This club has been incredible to me and my family. I’m relishing my time in Istanbul and focusing on giving my best for the fans and the team. I’m proud to wear this jersey and represent Galatasaray.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share