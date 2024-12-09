Osimhen scores in Galatasaray's 3-2 win over Sivasspor

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen continued his impressive form for Galatasaray, scoring a crucial goal in their 3-2 victory over Sivasspor in their Turkish Super Lig clash at the Yeni 4 Eylül Stadyumu on Sunday.

The Nigerian striker’s contribution was instrumental in securing the win for his team.

Galatasaray fell behind in the 25th minute when Garry Rodrigues put Sivasspor ahead. However, Yunus Akgün equalised for the visitors in the 37th minute.

Just before halftime, Osimhen made his mark by converting a penalty to give Galatasaray a 2-1 lead. The Nigerian striker’s composure from the spot extended his impressive form since joining the Turkish giants.

Early in the second half, Barış Yılmaz doubled the advantage for the visitors with a well-taken goal in the 53rd minute. Sivasspor managed to narrow the deficit in stoppage time through Bekir Böke, but it was too late to alter the outcome.

The Super Eagles forward now boasts an impressive tally of seven goals and three assists in nine league appearances this season for Galatasaray.

The victory solidifies Galatasaray’s position at the top of the Turkish Super Lig table with 38 points from 14 matches, maintaining their dominance as title contenders.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share