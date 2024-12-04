Galatasaray to keep Osimhen amid Premier League interest

Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek has reaffirmed the club’s commitment to retaining Victor Osimhen, dismissing speculation of a January move to the English Premier League.

Since joining from Napoli last summer, Osimhen has been in outstanding form, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 12 appearances, making him one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe. Chelsea, long-time admirers of the Nigerian forward, are reportedly monitoring his situation, alongside other top Premier League clubs.

Despite the growing interest, Özbek has made Galatasaray’s stance clear: the club will not entertain any offers for Osimhen during the January transfer window. Speaking to A Spor via Spor Skor, Özbek confirmed an agreement that ensures Osimhen remains with the club until the end of the season.

“Victor Osimhen has embraced Galatasaray like a club with a century of history. His attitude at Florya shows his commitment. Players who cannot adapt to this atmosphere don’t last at Galatasaray, and Victor has adapted perfectly,” Özbek said.

“There’s a tough clause in his contract preventing a mid-season departure. According to our agreement, he will stay with us until the season’s end. No one should misinterpret this. He will decide his future after the season.”

While Galatasaray are determined to hold onto their star striker, it remains to be seen if they can fend off persistent interest from Premier League clubs beyond this season. For now, Osimhen continues to be a crucial part of the club’s ambitions.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share