Osimhen receives lucrative contract extension worth N6.5bn

Napoli, the reigning Italian champions, have extended a contract offer to Victor Osimhen, with a proposed two-year extension and an annual salary of N6.5 billion (€6.5 million), along with €1 million in bonuses.

Osimhen, who currently has two years remaining on his contract with Napoli, had initially requested an annual salary of €7 million to prolong his stay with the Italian club.

The new contract being discussed also includes a release clause of £170 million for the Nigerian striker.

The 24-year-old played a pivotal role in Napoli’s title-winning campaign, which saw them lift the Serie A trophy for the first time in 33 years.

Osimhen netted an impressive 26 goals in 32 games, thus Napoli’s eagerness to secure his services and fend off interest from other top European clubs.

Rudi Garcia, the newly appointed manager of Napoli, confirmed that Osimhen would remain with the club for the upcoming season.

Read also: Sporting Lagos shock Remo Stars to win maiden Naija Super 8 Tournament

“Of course, I have spoken to Osimhen who wants to stay here to make another great season with Napoli,” Garcia stated. “I can assure you that he wants to stay, he is happy to be with us and still wants to do great things.”

Osimhen’s contributions were outstanding last season, as he recorded 26 goals and five assists in 32 league appearances. His performances not only helped Napoli secure the Serie A title but also earned him the prestigious Capocannoniere award, given to the league’s top scorer. He became the first African player to receive this accolade.

Meanwhile, Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, dismissed reports suggesting that his client had no intention of signing a new contract. Calenda took to Twitter on Monday to address the issue, calling an article from the Naples-based newspaper Il Mattino “fake news.”

“I read in Il Mattino that ‘Calenda has no intention of renewing in the summer and wants to explore all avenues in the market first. Fake news,'” he tweeted.

Osimhen is scheduled to resume pre-season training with Napoli on Wednesday.