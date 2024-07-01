Osimhen eager to leave Napoli, but no offers yet

Victor Osimhen is keen to leave Napoli this summer, but no offers have met his hefty price tag. The Nigerian forward’s future remains uncertain as interest from top clubs has yet to materialise into concrete bids.

Osimhen, who signed a new contract with Napoli in December 2023 featuring a release clause of around €130 million, has drawn interest from several top clubs.

However, Napoli, in rebuilding their team, its crucial to resolve Osimhen’s situation. Despite Saudi Arabian clubs being willing to meet his release clause, Osimhen prefers a move to the Premier League.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Nigerian striker wants a move, but no offers have been made for the Nigeria international.

“There is a problem. Osimhen is ready to leave, but he is stuck due to a lack of requests. How long can Napoli wait to aim for a replacement? If the Nigerian were to stay, it would be up to Conte to get the maximum participation from him. Napoli’s offensive future hinges on Osimhen’s fate.”

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also commented on the situation, noting that there have been no substantial offers for Osimhen.

While Chelsea and Arsenal showed initial interest, they are hesitant to meet his release clause. Romano tweeted, “Victor Osimhen’s plan is still to leave Napoli this summer as movement is expected soon. After a quiet June, Napoli expects proposals to arrive for Osimhen; the release clause is around €130m. Preference for the Premier League but the story is still open.”

Napoli’s new manager, Antonio Conte, has confirmed that the club will honour their agreement to sell Osimhen this summer. With Osimhen’s departure likely, Conte is eyeing Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku as a potential replacement.

Lukaku, who spent the 2023/24 season on loan at AS Roma, has been linked with a move to reunite with Conte at Napoli, where they previously worked together at Inter Milan.