Osimhen doubtful for Mozambique friendly, set for MRI scan

Following a second-half injury he sustained in Nigeria’s 2-2 draw with Saudi Arabia in an international friendly played on Friday, October 13, in Portugal, Super Eagles striker is set to undergo an MRI test to determine the extent of his injury.

This also means that Osimhen could miss Nigeria’s friendly against the Mambas of Mozambique on Monday, October 16.

The 24-year-old Napoli striker felt muscle pain in the hamstring of the right leg and preferred to leave the pitch after drawing the attention of the medical staff and was replaced by Terem Moffi in the 55th minute of the match.

Commenting on Osimhen’s injury, Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro confirmed the Napoli striker will undergo a scan on Monday to ascertain the extent of the injury.

“At this moment, it is my opinion, will I go and put in a player with an injury? A month’s injury, or even two? It is better to put it in his mind now,” Peseiro said in a post-match briefing.

“He is going to do the test, check, and if it doesn’t improve, you must expect the club [to make the final decisions], the club pays the salary for him. Not only for Osimhen but for our players.”

The 24-year-old goal poacher is one of the most prolific strikers in Europe and has also impressed for the national team, scoring 20 goals, with eight assists in 28 matches across all competitions for Nigeria.