Osimhen celebrates 26th birthday with a N369m Lamborghini Urus gift

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen marked his 26th birthday in grand style on Sunday by gifting himself a luxurious Lamborghini Urus worth N369 million. The Lemon Green super sport utility vehicle, renowned for its speed and style, is priced between $237,848 (N368,593,045) and $269,885 (N418,240,784) depending on customisations and interior designs.

In a viral video showing former Super Eagles forward Obafemi Martins praying for Osimhen in front of the sleek car. In the clip, Martins sipped from a glass before handing it to Osimhen, who followed suit—part of a Nigerian tradition to toast new achievements.

Fans, celebrities, and well-wishers joined to celebrate Galatasaray star striker across social media platforms. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Super Eagles took to their official X (formerly Twitter) handles to celebrate Osimhen. “Happy birthday to immediate past Africa Player Of The Year, Victor James Osimhen. We wish you all the best today and always, Vic,” they posted.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) also tweeted: “Wishing the happiest of birthdays to Victor Osimhen. Many happy returns.”

Osimhen’s former club, Lille LOSC in France, celebrated their former star, posting: “Happy birthday to the King Victor Osimhen.” His current club, Galatasaray FC, where he is currently on loan, wrote: “Today is our football player Victor Osimhen’s birthday! Happy birthday.”

The celebration solidifies Osimhen’s standing as not only a footballing icon but also a symbol of hard work and success in African football.

