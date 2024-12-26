Osimhen spreads Christmas joy in Lagos with food, tricycles donations

Osimhen spreads Christmas joy in Lagos with food and tricycles donations

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen brought Christmas joy to his childhood community in Olusosun, Lagos, by distributing dozens of tricycles (Keke) and food items to youths and mothers. This heartwarming initiative underscores Osimhen’s dedication to giving back to his roots.

His charitable gesture in Lagos is just the beginning, as he plans to extend similar donations to his hometown in Benin, ensuring even more beneficiaries are reached.

Currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, the Napoli striker has been in sensational form this season, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists in 15 appearances this season. Off the pitch, his philanthropic efforts reflect his humble beginnings and unwavering commitment to uplifting others.

“The food items should be distributed to our mothers, while the Keke should be distributed to my fellow youths, it’s my own little way to say thank you for the youths of Olusosun,” Osimhen said.

His acts of kindness highlight a profound connection to his roots, bringing not just tangible gifts but also hope and inspiration to the Olusosun community.

These acts of kindness are not isolated. Fellow Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi and Tolu Arokodare have also embraced the spirit of giving. Iwobi recently launched the “AleXpress” project in East London, distributing food items to vulnerable families, while Arokodare partnered with a Belgian charity to provide food parcels to underprivileged families.

Through their efforts, Osimhen, Iwobi, and Arokodare demonstrate the power of football to foster positive change, spreading joy and goodwill during the festive season. Their generosity underscores the values of community and compassion among Nigerian football stars, ensuring that the holiday spirit reaches those who need it most.

