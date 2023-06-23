Photos: Victor Osimhen, Napoli Scudetto hero visits childhood neighborhood

Victor Osimhen, Nigeria and Napoli Pointman visited his childhood neighbourhood recently to touch base with his people.

The 25-year-old professional footballer also visited the primary school he attended, Olusosun Primary School, Ikeja to watch the final of the eponymous Osimhen Cup.

“Returning to where my football dream and journey began in Olusosun gives me so much goosebumps. I am humbled and grateful for the roots that shaped my dreams. This is me once again appreciating their love and support and I will always cherish Olusosun and its people. Thank You!” Osimhen tweeted on Friday.

Osimhen grew up in the Olusosun community in Oregun/Ojota area of Lagos State where he was born on December 29, 1998.

Considered one of the best strikers in the world, the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup Golden Boot winner recently led his team to end an excellent football season with a Scudetto for the first time in 33 years.

Here are photos from his recent visit.