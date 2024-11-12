Omuo-Ore High School wins 2024 Agbeyewa football championship

Omuo-Ore High School from Omuo Ekiti recently emerged winner of the 2024 Agbeyewa football championship, beating Government College, Ado-Ekiti, 1-0 in the final.

Ifaki Grammar School claimed the best loser position, having won the third-place match.

The football championship, which is a replica of the defunct Principals Cup, began with over 150 schools across Ekiti State.

“This spectacular occasion showcased exceptional talents, sportsmanship, and teamwork among Ekiti State future stars who are still building their future through education combined with Sports,” Dauda Lawal, community communication manager, Cavista Holdings, said.

According to him, the just-concluded second edition of the Agbeyewa Secondary Schools football championship was organised to support Ekiti State in sports development and the discovery of raw talents.

He explained that the competition remains a viable platform to unearth new football talents and create pathways for local and international recognition. He described the success recorded in this year’s edition as fallout of what transpired when it was organised last year, noting that the tournament will continue to wax stronger.

Omuo-Ore High School was presented with a cheque for N1.1milllion, gold medals, and a gold trophy from the organisers of the tournament.

Government College, Ado Ekiti, first runner-up received N500, 000 plus silver medals, while Ifaki Grammar School received bronze medals and a cash prize of N250, 000.

