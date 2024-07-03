NPFL: Finidi gets Rivers United coaching job

Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George has been unveiled as the new head coach of Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side Rivers United.

The ex-Ajax star has signed a two-year contract and will be officially presented to the fans and media soon. The unveiling ceremony took place at Rivers United’s secretariat in Port Harcourt, marking Finidi’s return to club management after his recent resignation from his post as Super Eagles head coach.

Rivers United sacked long-serving tactician Stanley Eguma towards the end of last season, temporarily replacing him with Evans Ogenyi. The team finished in a disappointing eighth position in the NPFL standings.

Finidi, 54, will now take the reins at the former NPFL champions, bringing with him a wealth of experience from his time with Enyimba, where he guided the team to a title in the 2022/23 season.

A member of Nigeria’s ‘Golden Generation,’ Finidi was part of the squad that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia and played a significant role in Nigeria’s impressive debut at the FIFA World Cup in the USA the same year.

He earned 62 caps for Nigeria and competed in both the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cups, as well as the 1992, 1994, 2000, and 2002 AFCON tournaments, winning gold, silver, and bronze medals.

Finidi also managed Enyimba International in the NPFL, leading them to a league title in his second season and will aim to replicate that success with Rivers United, who won the NPFL title in the 2021/22 season.