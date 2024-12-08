Nottingham Forest stun Man United 3-2 at Old Trafford

Manchester United suffered a 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, marking the first loss for manager Ruben Amorim at home since his appointment.

The match began disastrously for United, with Nikola Milenkovic heading Forest ahead in just the second minute. United levelled through Rasmus Højlund, but their resurgence was short-lived as goalkeeper André Onana’s blunder gifted Forest the lead early in the second half.

Morgan Gibbs-White’s swerving shot appeared routine but wrong-footed Onana, allowing the ball to find the net. Minutes later, Chris Wood capitalized on defensive disarray to extend Forest’s advantage to 3-1, leaving Amorim’s side with a mountain to climb.

Bruno Fernandes gave United hope with a well-taken goal to reduce the deficit, but his substitution left the Red Devils bereft of creativity. Despite late efforts, they were unable to break down a resolute Forest defence, handing the visitors their first victory at Old Trafford in three decades.

The result propels Nuno Espírito Santo’s Forest to fifth in the Premier League, while United drop to a disappointing 13th. This marks the second time this season United have endured consecutive league losses, following a midweek defeat to Arsenal.

Amorim’s struggles are evident, with just one win in his four league matches at the helm. United’s 19 points from 15 games represent their lowest tally at this stage of a season since 1986-87.

Nottingham Forest goalscorer Morgan Gibbs-White spoke to Sky Sports after the game. “I didn’t [think it was going in] at all, to be fair. I don’t want to discredit Onana, he’s an incredible goalkeeper, but when I had the shot, I thought he was going to pick it up.”

For United, the pressure mounts as they face the challenge of salvaging a season slipping away. Forest, however, continues their impressive form, firmly establishing themselves as European contenders.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

